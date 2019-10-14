Airtel slashes prices of Digital TV HD and SD Set-Top Boxes

Airtel Digital TV is offering as many benefits as possible to add new subscribers. The DTH arm of Bharti Airtel, which had added close to four lakh subscribers in the last quarter, has now slashed prices of its HD and SD set-top boxes by up to Rs 500.

According to the company's official website, Airtel Digital TV customers can now avail an HD set-top box at Rs 1,300, which were recently available at Rs 1,800, thereby getting an overall price reduction of Rs 500. The New Delhi-based company is also offering its SD set-top box at Rs 1,100 in wake of recent price cut by rival Tata Sky.

In July, Tata Sky reduced the prices of its HD and SD set-top boxes in a move to please consumers and to lure in more users. Tata Sky's HD set-top box is available at Rs 1,499 and the SD set-top box at Rs 1,399.

Also Read: JioFiber STB vs Airtel Xstream: Here're the similarities and differences

The new price war begun between DTH operators due to the hype created for Reliance Jio's fibre broadband service. Recently, all major DTH players including Airtel Digital TV and Dish TV have launched their Android-powered set-top boxes to deliver a smart TV-like experience to their customers.

Last month, the Sunil Mittal-led company launched Xstream Box and Xstream Stick in India to counter Jio Fiber broadband services which offer Jio Set-Top Box and 'console-like gaming experiences' on televisions.

Airtel Xstream Box, also known as Xstream 4K Hybrid Box, is priced at Rs 3,639. However, the existing Airtel Digital TV customers will get a discounted price to upgrade to the new set-top box at Rs 2,249. The Airtel Xstream Box comes with a one-year complimentary subscription to the content of the Airtel Xstream app and one-month subscription to the company's HD DTH pack. Airtel Xstream Box will let the users watch over 500 TV channels, and also allow them to access content via the preloaded Airtel Xstream app. The set-top box runs Android 9.0 Pie and gives users access to Google Play Store.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar