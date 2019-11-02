Amazon India partners with BookMyShow to sell movie tickets on its platform

Amazon India Saturday announced a partnership with BookMyShow to introduce a new category of movie-ticket booking option on its platform.

Amazon customers in India can now book the movie tickets on its app or website.

In this exclusive arrangement, customers can now log onto the Amazon app or Amazon.in mobile site and book their tickets from the 'movie tickets' category under 'shop by category' or the Amazon Pay tab, the e-commerce firm said.

In order to gain market share in this category, Amazon would list theatres on its platform that will be powered by BookMyShow.

Although both the companies have not disclosed the terms of the deal for this arrangement, BookMyShow post this integration would get access to a new set of users owing to the Amazon's wide reach.

Amazon also said that its credit card users in India will get a 2% cashback on each movie ticket purchase. The users will also be offered a cashback of up to Rs 200 on each ticket purchase until November 14.

