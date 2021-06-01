Anand Mahindra doesn't like Bengaluru being called 'Silicon Valley of India'; asks for new title on Twitter

Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra has asked his followers on Twitter to give a new title for Bengaluru as he is not "thrilled" with the city being called 'Silicon Valley of India'. The person who gives the best title for Bengaluru stands to win a special prize picked by the Mahindra Chairman. This discourse started when Mahindra quote tweeted a news article that stated that the non-stop Bengaluru-San Francisco flight is likely to resume from June 10, 2021.

Mahindra remarked that there is a flight that directly connects two cities, which are seen as major IT hubs. He wrote, "A Shuttle between 2 High tech Valleys!". He then added that he is not thrilled with Bengaluru being called the 'Silicon Valley of India'. He called it "too derivative and 'wannabe'". The Mahindra Chairman then asked his followers what they think is a good, original title for "India's High-Tech capital?". He then stated that he has not conducted a "caption competition" for a while".

A Shuttle between 2 High tech Valleys! Like many, I'm not thrilled by Bengaluru being called'Silicon Valley of India.' Too derivative & 'wannabe.' What do you think would be a good, original title for India's High-Tech capital? Haven't had a caption competition for a while( 1/3) https://t.co/922OwWTgm9 - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 1, 2021

In the following tweet, Mahindra revealed what's at stake for this "caption competition". Mahindra posted a picture of a scale replica of Pininfarina's H2 Speed car and wrote, "So here's a variation on the caption competitions. This is the gift for the person who sends in what I feel is the best suggested new title for Bengaluru in place of 'Silicon Valley of India.'".

So here's a variation on the caption competitions. This is the gift for the person who sends in what I feel is the best suggested new title for Bengaluru in place of 'Silicon Valley of India.' A scale replica of Pininfarina's (@MahindraRise company) H2 Speed. (2/3). pic.twitter.com/A6KKdIOsXa - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 1, 2021

In the third tweet, Mahindra wrote, "The Pininfarina H2 Speed won the Best Concept Award at the Geneva Motor Show in 2016". He added that he will consider all entries sent in the next 48 hours from the time had posted the tweet.

The Pininfarina H2 Speed won the Best Concept Award at the Geneva Motor Show in 2016. I will consider all entries sent in the next 48 hours from the time of this tweet. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/5D42psSGyI - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 1, 2021

Twitterati have taken up the challenge posted by Mahindra. Replies to Mahindra's tweets are flooded with people giving all sorts of creative titles for Bengaluru. Here are a few:

Digital Innovation Ignite Capital! (Not only creates digital transformation but also brings business solution driving innovation) through ignited minds ð - Siddarth Pai (@siddarthpaim) June 1, 2021

Be-Tech-Ooru Reasons: 1. Be Tech : meaning, be technologically aware 2. You will find Bachelor of Technology (https://t.co/UFAdpPOs6X) grads in huge numbers Ooru means city in Kannada, slight desi-local touch ;) - Mithila Nagarada Eesha (@Mithilesh_Setty) June 1, 2021

Tech-Quila .. not just that it's our strongest fort for Tech, the city also has its vibe.. young, vibrant, growing and all thing youth loves.. more like Tequila .. hence Tech-Quila. - Soumya Maheshwari (@isomkahin) June 1, 2021

"Technology Garden" since Bengaluru is also known as Garden City - Nipun Iyer (@Nipun_07) June 1, 2021

