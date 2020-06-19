Anand Mahindra among India's 'Cleanest Promoters'; wins internet with response

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has been ranked third in the list of India's "cleanest promoters", a survey conducted by Harsh Mariwala, chairman Marico Ltd. The Twitter survey was carried out last week following which the results were announced on Thursday (June 18).

Calling his inclusion in the list a "huge positive as well as a huge responsibility", the chairman of Mahindra Group emphasised that his company is committed to living up to the belief and trust people have placed in it.

Also read: 'Finally found the startup I was looking for,' says Anand Mahindra; invests $1 million in Hapramp

"Harsh, an interesting exercise & no matter what the sample size, I see being on this list as a huge positive as well as a huge responsibility. @MahindraRise is committed not just to living up to, but enhancing people's faith in us...," Mahindra tweeted.

We have faith on you. That's why we love you. A child ask his desires to his parents because Children have faith upon his parents. That's the reason what we want we can freely appeal to you. â Mrinmay sarkar (@Mrinmay34540748) June 18, 2020

Ratan Tata topped the list, followed by Wipro founder Azim Premji placed bagging the second spot.

On June 12, Harsh Mariwala took to Twitter (last week) asking his 8.7 lakh followers to vote for the 'cleanest promoters' in India following which he will post the results within a week.

"In your opinion, who are the cleanest promotors in India with high levels of governance? Do share your thoughts in a week & I'll share the results," Mariwala had tweeted on June 12.

It is not a huge reaponsibility, but will have a huge positive with your huge persona. Your voice will make a difference, and your tweet an awareness. So feature not just in cleanest promoters but as a brave human being and Indian. Over 25 depositors dead. Build faith in you â Sunny Fernandes (@sunnyfernandes) June 19, 2020

His Twitter poll received over 350 responses in a week. Meanwhile, Mahindra's response has got over 1,300 'likes' and several reactions so far. Take a look:

We have very high expectations from you and TATAs for leaving a legacy beyond business. â Litesh Thakur (@lits_thakur) June 18, 2020

In your opinion, who are the cleanest promotors in India with high levels of governance? Do share your thoughts in a week & Iâll share the results. â Harsh Mariwala (@hcmariwala) June 12, 2020

Harsh, an interesting exercise & no matter what the sample size, I see being on this list as a huge positive as well as a huge responsibility. @MahindraRise is committed not just to living up to, but enhancing peopleâs faith in us... https://t.co/6nmKjiTDwG â anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 18, 2020