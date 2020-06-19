Business Today
Calling his inclusion in the list a "huge positive as well as a huge responsibility", Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra emphasised that his company is committed to living up to the belief and trust people have placed in it

June 19, 2020
Anand Mahindra among India's 'Cleanest Promoters'; wins internet with response
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra bagged the third spot on the list followed by Ratan Tata, and Wipro founder Azim Premji

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has been ranked third in the list of India's "cleanest promoters", a survey conducted by Harsh Mariwala, chairman Marico Ltd. The Twitter survey was carried out last week following which the results were announced on Thursday (June 18).

Calling his inclusion in the list a "huge positive as well as a huge responsibility", the chairman of Mahindra Group emphasised that his company is committed to living up to the belief and trust people have placed in it.

"Harsh, an interesting exercise & no matter what the sample size, I see being on this list as a huge positive as well as a huge responsibility. @MahindraRise is committed not just to living up to, but enhancing people's faith in us...," Mahindra tweeted.

Ratan Tata topped the list, followed by Wipro founder Azim Premji placed bagging the second spot.

On June 12, Harsh Mariwala took to Twitter (last week) asking his 8.7 lakh followers to vote for the 'cleanest promoters' in India following which he will post the results within a week.

"In your opinion, who are the cleanest promotors in India with high levels of governance? Do share your thoughts in a week & I'll share the results," Mariwala had tweeted on June 12.

His Twitter poll received over 350 responses in a week. Meanwhile, Mahindra's response has got over 1,300 'likes' and several reactions so far. Take a look:

