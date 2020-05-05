Coronavirus lockdown: Anand Mahindra bets on traditional workplace over WFH; here's why

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) chairman Anand Mahindra on Tuesday took to Twitter to emphasise on the importance of the workplace. Even as the post coronavirus world may see more work from home (WFH), traditional workplace will always remain predominant, the veteran industrialist, who is very active on the microblogging site, said in a series of tweets. A workplace brings a sense of self-worth and is a source of innovation, Mahindra added.

A workplace, whether in the developed or developing world, allows significant, unplanned, informal interactions. Such interactions are often the source of innovation. Hence, I would advocate âhastening slowlyâ before rushing to WFH. Would welcome views...(3/3) â anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 5, 2020

A workplace brings a sense of self-worth as well as freedom from congestion & domestic stresses, especially for women. Often, in developing countries, social distancing & sanitation is more feasible at organised workplaces. But most important...(2/3) â anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 5, 2020

I believe thereâll indeed be more Working From Home post-the-pandemic, but the tradition of the workplace will remain predominant. Those who predict large-scale WFH are looking through affluent country lenses. (1/3) https://t.co/xxYpcGApGu â anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 5, 2020

Anand Mahindra recently tweeted about how he wore a lungi under the shirt during official video calls while working from home. "On a lighter note, this is from my #whatsappwonderbox. And I have a confession to make: On some Video Calls from home, I DID wear a lungi under my shirt. Didn't have to stand up at any point during the meetings, but I suspect my colleagues may ask me to do so after this tweet!," Anand Mahindra had tweeted. The tweet garnered numerous likes and retweets and received various reactions including some even showing surprise on him actually wearing a lungi.

