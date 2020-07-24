Made in India! Apple makes top-of-the-line iPhone 11 in Chennai plant

Apple has started making one of its top-of-the-line offerings at the Foxconn plant near Chennai. The manufacturing of the flagship iPhone 11 in the country would further the government's Make in India initiative. This move is also significant considering the strain in the US-China ties.

According to a report in The Economic Times, production would be increased in phases. Apple might even export the iPhone 11. This would also help in reducing their dependence on China.

Prices have not been slashed for the handsets in India as China-made iPhone 11 are also being sold in the country. Prices could be reduced later on, industry experts told the daily, as local production saves 22 per cent import duty for Apple.

The company is also planning to make the new iPhone SE at the Wistron plant near Bengaluru. The plant used to make the earlier iPhone SE too. India already makes iPhone XR at the Foxconn plant and iPhone 7 at the Wistron factory.

Supplies of the locally-made handsets have already reached stores, the daily mentioned.

Meanwhile, Apple also has plans to expand manufacturing in the country. Its supplier Foxconn is also planning to invest up to $1 billion in India. Foxconn's planned investment in the plant near Chennai would take place over the course of three years, as per reports. "There's a strong request from Apple to its clients to move part of the iPhone production out of China," said a source to Reuters.

