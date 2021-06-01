Bajaj Auto reports 114% sales growth in May

Two and three-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto on Tuesday reported a sharp 114 percent growth in its total vehicle sales for May at 2,71,862 units. The company had sold 1,27,128 vehicles in May last year.

The company's total domestic sales rose 52 percent to 60,830 units as compared to 40,074 units sold in May 2020, while the total exports increased 142 percent to 2,11,032 units from 87,054 units, YoY, Bajaj Auto said in an exchange filing.

The company's total two-wheeler sales in May 2021 increased 113 percent to 2,40,554 units from 112,798 units, YoY.

During the month, the domestic two-wheeler sales recorded a growth of 54 percent at 60,342 units as against 39, 286 units sold in May last year. Two-wheeler exports grew 145 percent to 180,212 units from 73,512 units, YoY.

Bajaj Auto's total commercial vehicles sales, including exports, were 31,308 units in May 2021 as compared to 14,330 vehicles in the same month of 2020, registering a growth of 118 percent.

At 12:35 pm, the shares of Bajaj Auto were trading 1.79 percent higher at Rs 4,264.70 apiece on the BSE.

