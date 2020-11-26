Better enter late than burn fingers in unfamiliar market: Lionsgate's OTT head Jeffery Hirsch

US-based Lionsgate, which entered the Indian market in 2018 with its OTT platform Lionsgate Play (known as Starz worldover) by launching it on telcos, is all set to launch its consumer facing app on December 2. With global giants such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Disney+Hostar having a distinct first mover advantage in India, Lionsgate definitely seems to be a late mover. However, Jeffery Hirsch, President and CEO, Starz, feels that it's better to be a late entrant rather than burning its fingers due to limited understanding of that market.

"A lot of global companies have made lots of mistakes and we didn't want to fast forward in a market we knew nothing about. With Rohit (Lionsgate's India head) coming on board in the last couple of years, and with his experience, we have built a unique portfolio of content that is not there in the market today. We have put together a great consumer proposition and I think we will continue to be successful," Hirsch told BusinessToday.In in an interview.

Apart from its international originals and Hollywood films, Lionsgate Play is also going to produce original shows in India. "We will make content that will resonate with audiences in all our markets. We are going to work with Akash Khurana, Kunal Kohli, Anil Kapoor, Mukesh Bhatt, Siddanth Mathur and production companies such as Endemol," explains Rohit Jain, MD, Lionsgate, South Asia. Lionsgate Play is being rolled out in India at a monthly price of Rs 99 and annual price of Rs 699.

Hirsch says that his ambition is not to topple Amazon Prime Video or Netflix, but be a premium add-on complimentary service. "The likes of Netflix try to serve everybody in the home, kids, as well as adults, that's not our strategy. We are matured, heavily content-driven and character-driven targeted at adults. We see ourselves as a premium add-on service, and are happy to be No. 2-3 all around the world. We think it's a great opportunity to grow our market share. We will bundle with Amazon all over the world, we will probably bundle with Netflix too."

The launch of Lionsgate Play comes at a time when the government is planning to impose regulations on OTT content. Will it not impact story-telling of a platform like Lionsgate Play which calls itself a platform that is skewed towards adults? "We will make sure that we are responsible content makers without infringing upon our ability to tell great stories," says Jain.

Lionsgate is betting heavily on its platform business across the globe and is hoping that it would exceed its linear subscription reviews. "We have already crossed the threshold, we do have more global OTT subscribers than we have linear TV subscribers, India is a key growth market for us and it will help accelerate our continued transition to becoming a value driven global streaming service versus a domestic linear service and in the next couple of quarters revenue should follow," explains Hirsch.