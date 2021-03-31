Consumers spending travel & lifestyle budget to upgrade consumer durables: LG

LG India is witnessing a good demand for its home appliance products and is upbeat about summer 2021. The company is expecting more than 40 per cent growth in April-June 2021 as compared to 2019 in the home appliances segment.

"We have seen good growth in H2 of 2020. We have seen good pent up demand. Moreover, many consumers have spent travel & lifestyle budget for upgrading their consumer durables which resulted in increased sales in tune of ~ 60% of our premium products viz., side by side refrigerators, front load washing machines, convection microwave ovens, water purifiers, dishwashers etc.. Moreover, LG is also working on specific packages to cater to the imminent wedding season in 2nd quarter which is likely to witness more marriages this year as the same was impacted heavily last year due to the ongoing pandemic," says Vijay Babu, vice president, home appliances, LG India.

Additionally, LG constantly creates promotion plans for regional festivals across different states to have a better resonance with local people.

LG has two manufacturing facilities in India strategically located in Noida and Pune to cater to overall demand across India. "Both our lines are continuously functioning at full capacity to cater to ever increasing demand for LG Compressor products," adds Babu.

LG studies the latent demands of Indian consumers to enhance its overall product portfolio in appliances and offers a robust energy-efficient product portfolio in India.

"In light of the current global scenario where there is an immense possibility of infectious transmission through the air we breathe in, it has become critically important to install an effective air sterilisation system at home. Our DUALCOOL Inverter Air Conditioner with the most revolutionary UV nano technology exactly does that by preventing the spread of infectious airborne agents, indoors," says Babu.

The indoor unit of LG ACs has UVnano technology and incorporates LEDs beneath the fan. UV Light emitted by these LEDs sterilises the fan to prevent 99.99% of germs from adhering to its surface, as tested under standard lab conditions. This process makes the air blown through the unit that much purer and fresher. The user will get sterilised germ-free air every time UVNano is used. Recently TUV Rheinland tested LG's UV nano AC's against COVID causing virus SARS-CoV-2. It has over 99.99 per cent sterilisation performance as tested under standard lab conditions. LG also has Hygiene Fresh+ feature in select LG refrigerators to remove foul smell and up to 99.999 per cent bacteria from food as a result of its unique five-stage filtration process.

Also read: LG Electronics may shut mobile phone business

Also read: LED TVs prices set to rise from April as open-cell panels get costlier in global markets