Coronavirus crisis: HGS offers telephone triage services to support COVID-19 patients

Hinduja Global Solutions on April 6 offered telephone nurse triage services in order to provide frontline support for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) callers. This drive would enable health insurance staff and healthcare providers to focus on critical cases.

"We have more than 30 years of experience in providing telephone nurse triage," said Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) Global President Ramesh Gopalan.

HGS has more than 1,200 nurses, who support business-critical functions from nurse advice, care management, triage line, retrospective clinical reviews, personal nurse concierge care line and high dollar clinical reviews for claims payment.

"With significant increases in patient calls due to COVID-19, a healthcare company's ability to discern which ones require additional medical attention and which are only seeking advice is paramount. Our seasoned teams are augmenting support to allow our client's internal resources to focus on other critical case requirements," Gopalan said.

HGS Nurse triage solution includes US-based nurses, a hotline which can integrate into an existing call tree, a dedicated number, and a clinical algorithm approach care recommendations.

Mary Jane Konstantin, Senior VP and Head of Business, HGS AxisPoint Health, said that the company offers a solution designed to offload coronavirus related calls.

"Using the solution, our nurses can support COVID-19 callers with self-care guidance, assess the caller's condition, and direct them to the most appropriate level of care. This can be an omni-channel solution designed for offering preferred communication choices for enhanced patient and member experience," Konstantin added.

Part of the Hinduja Group, HGS has more than 38,872 employees across 61 centres in seven countries.

(With agency inputs)

