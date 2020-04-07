Coronavirus: India to supply paracetamol, hydroxychloroquine to countries badly affected by pandemic

The Modi government has decided to supply paracetamol and hydroxychloroquine in appropriate quantities to all our neighbouring countries who are dependent on our capabilities in view of the humanitarian aspects of COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs has said.

"We will also be supplying these essential drugs to some nations who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic. We would therefore discourage any speculation in this regard or any attempts to politicise the matter," the ministry said.

India, the world's main supplier of generic drugs, had restricted the export of 26 pharmaceutical ingredients and the medicines, including paracetamol, a common pain reliever also sold as acetaminophen, in March.

Countries like the United States have been seeking India's help to allow the sale of hydroxychloroquine tablets to treat the growing number of coronavirus patients in his country.

Under pressure from the US and various other countries, it withdrew ban imposed on export of 12 bulk drugs -- raw materials for finished drugs -- and essential medicines like antibiotics and vitamins manufactured using them on April 6. The medicines that are out of the restricted category now are tinidazole, metronidazole, acyclovir, vitamin B1, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, progesterone, chloramphenicol, erythromycin, clindamycin and ornidazole.