Coronavirus crisis: Tech Mahindra brings back 210 employees, family members from US

Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Tech Mahindra is facilitating the return of its employees and their family members from the US. The IT major has arranged for a special chartered flight for the return of its 210 employees and their dependents from the US who are stranded in the country amid coronavirus lockdown. The flight took off from Dallas' Fort Worth International Airport on July 13 to bring the employees back. It will land in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

"Bringing our US based associates and dependents back home (to India) conveys our commitment towards our core values of ensuring employees safety first & reiterates Tech Mahindra's ability to be adaptable and agile in keeping mission critical systems on for global clients from anywhere in the world, even during the times of crisis," CP Gurnani, managing director and chief executive officer at Tech Mahindra, said.

Gurnani also said that the company is launching a special leave category for its coronavirus positive employees. "As COVID19 continues to dominate our lives, ensuring safety & easing things for our colleagues become doubly critical. A small step tech mahindra - Introduction of a Special leave category of a few weeks for associates who've tested COVID positive," Gurnani tweeted.

Harshvendra Soin, Global Chief People Officer and Head of Marketing, Tech Mahindra, said, "At Tech Mahindra, health, safety and well-being of our associates is core to our business and HR policies and decisions. Helping our people in the US, and bringing them back home reiterates our allegiance towards our core-values."

Recently, the other IT firm Infosys had flown back over 200 people (employees and their families) from the US in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and resultant lockdown. Several employees of the Indian IT firms such as Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, Wipro and Tech Mahindra have been stranded in the US after a pandemic outbreak.

Meanwhile, India has recorded 28,701 fresh cases in a day. It is the biggest spike in daily cases so far taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 8,82,962.

Also read: HDFC Bank probes allegations of 'improper lending practices' at vehicle financing unit

Also read: Petrol, diesel price today: Check out latest fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other big cities