Business Today
Loading...

Coronavirus effect: Franklin Templeton to wind up 6 credit funds in India

Decision was limited to funds which have 'material direct exposure to the higher yielding, lower-rated credit securities in India that have been most impacted by the ongoing liquidity crisis in the market,' the statement said

twitter-logo Reuters        Last Updated: April 24, 2020  | 12:30 IST
Coronavirus effect: Franklin Templeton to wind up 6 credit funds in India
Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund will wind up six credit funds in India

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund on Thursday announced it would wind up six yield-oriented, managed credit funds in India, effective April 23, citing severe market dislocation and illiquidity caused by the coronavirus.

"The decision has been taken in order to protect value for investors via a managed sale of the portfolio," the Fund said in a statement.

The decision was limited to funds which have "material direct exposure to the higher yielding, lower-rated credit securities in India that have been most impacted by the ongoing liquidity crisis in the market," the statement said.

The funds included Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund, Franklin India Credit Risk Fund, Franklin India Short Term Income Plan, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund and Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund, it said.

Also Read: Coronavirus India live updates: Maharashtra records 778 cases in a day, highest jump; country's tally-23,077

Also Read: Coronavirus: India to continue sourcing medical supplies from China; 20 flights to fly in test kits

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund | Franklin Templeton | Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund India | Franklin Templeton India | Franklin Templeton withdraws from India | Franklin Templeton closes funds in India
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close