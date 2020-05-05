Coronavirus Lockdown Live Updates: After Liquor, Delhi govt raises fuel prices; total COVID-19 cases-46,433

Lockdown 3.0 and India coronavirus latest news: After increasing the liquor prices, Delhi governemnt has now hiked the petrol prices by Rs 1.67 per litre and Diesel prices by Rs 7.10 per litre. The governmetn has raised VAT on auto fuel due to which the fuel prices have also jacked up. Delhi government in its order issued late on Monday night, imposed a 70% special 'Corona-fee' on the minimum retail price (MRP) of alcohol in the national capital. The decision will be enforced from May 5 (Tuesday) onwards. The Delhi Police will permit liquor shops in the national capital to remain open from 9 am to 6:30 pm beginning Tuesday (May 5).

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country jumped to 46,433 on Tuesday including 32,138 active cases, 12,726 recoveries, 1 migrated and 1,568 deaths, according to latest updates by the Union Health Ministry. The country's COVID-19 fight entered its third phase on Monday, with significant relaxations in lockdown restrictions. Meanwhile, India registered a record-high number of 1,074 novel coronavirus recoveries in the last 24 hours but the government cautioned that the lockdown restrictions can be re-imposed if people do not follow the containment and social distancing rules. Earlier on Monday, massive crowds thronged the liquor stores, more vehicles were seen on the roads and cab-aggregators resumed services in the wake of highest recovery rate from COVID-19.

10.50 am: India lockdown 3.0 extension

What's allowed in green zones:

All activities are allowed in green zones except the limited number of activities that are prohibited across India, irrespective of the zone. However, buses can operate with up to 50 per cent seating capacity and bus depots can function with up to 50 per cent capacity.

10.46 am: Lockdown 3.0 extension

What's open in orange zones

In addition to the activities allowed in red zones, taxis and cab aggregators will be permitted with 1 driver and 1 passenger only.

Inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles will be allowed for permitted activities only. Four-wheeler vehicles will have a maximum two passengers besides the driver and pillion riding will be allowed on two-wheelers.

10.43 am: Lockdown 3.0: Govt extends countrywide curfew till May 17

What's open in red zones; see here

All industrial and construction activities in rural areas, including MNREGA works, food-processing units and brick-kilns are permitted; besides, in rural areas, without distinction to the nature of goods, all shops, except in shopping malls are allowed.

All agriculture activities, e.g., sowing, harvesting, procurement and marketing operations in the agricultural supply chain are allowed.

Manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw material and intermediates; production units, which require continuous process, and their supply chain; Jute industry with staggered shifts and social distancing; and manufacturing of IT hardware and manufacturing units of packaging material will continue to be permitted.

All health services (including AYUSH) are to remain functional, including transport of medical personnel and patients through air ambulances.

Public utilities, e.g., utilities in power, water, sanitation, waste management, telecommunications and internet will remain open, and courier and postal services will be allowed to run.

Most of the commercial and private establishments have been permitted to operate in the Red Zones. These comprise and electronic media, IT and IT enabled services, data and call centres, cold storage and warehousing services, private security and facility management services, and services provided by self-employed persons, except for barbers etc.

All plantation activities are allowed, including their processing and marketing.

Animal husbandry activities are fully allowed, including inland and marine fisheries.

A large part of the financial sector remains open, which includes banks, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), insurance and capital market activities, and credit co-operative societies.

Operation of homes for children, senior citizens, destitute, women and widows etc.; and operation of Anganwadis is allowed.

10.37 am: Rajasthan coronavirus cases: 38 more people test COVID-19 positive

Rajasthan recorded 38 fresh novel coronavirus cases and 5 deaths on Tuesday. The total count in the state has jumped to 3,099, including 1,577 active cases and 82 deaths, according to Rajasthan health department.

10.33 am: Gujarat lockdown extension: List of red, orange and green zones

District Zone

Ahmedabad Red Zone

Surat Red Zone

Vadodara Red Zone

Anand Red Zone

Banas Kantha Red Zone

Panchmahal Red Zone

Bhavnagar Red Zone

Gandhinagar Red Zone

Aravalli Red Zone

Rajkot Orange Zone

Bharuch Orange Zone

Botad Orange Zone

Narmada Orange Zone

Chhota Udaipu Orange Zone

Mahisagar Orange Zone

Mehsana Orange Zone

Patan Orange Zone

Kheda Orange Zone

Valsad Orange Zone

Dohad Orange Zone

Kachchh (Kutch) Orange Zone

Navsari Orange Zone

Gir Somnath Orange Zone

Dang Orange Zone

Sabarkantha Orange Zone

Tapi Orange Zone

Jamnagar Orange Zone

Surendranagar Orange Zone

Morbi Green Zone

Amreli Green Zone

Porbandar Green Zone

Junagadh Green Zone

Devbhumi Dwarka (Devbhoomi Dwarka) Green Zone

10.29 am: Maharashtra containment zones: List of red, orange, green zones

Red zones:

Mumbai

Pune

Thane

Nashik

Palghar

Nagpur

Solapur

Yavatmal

Aurangabad

Satara

Dhule

Akola

Jalgaon

Mumbai Suburban

Orange zones:

Raigad

Ahmednagar

Amravati

Buldhana

Nandurbar

Kolhapur

Hingoli

Ratnagiri

Jalna

Nanded

Chandrapur

Parbhani

Sangli

Latur

Bhandara

Beed

Green zones:

Osmanabad

Washim

Sindhudurg

Gandia

Gadchiroli

Wardha

10.25 am: Corona live updates: Govt makes Aarogya Setu mandatory for employees in India

The government has made Aarogya Setu mandatory for both government and private sector employees in India. Here is how you can register on the app:

1. After downloading the app, the user will need to read and agree with the terms and conditions to register.

2. The user will need to submit his/her mobile number for verification, after which an OTP will be sent.

3. Post registration, the user can fill his/her personal details such as name, age, profession, countries travelled to in the last 30 days

4. The app asks the user whether or not he/she is ready to volunteer in the times of need.

5. The user can also do a self-assessment test after providing all the necessary details. The app can let users know about the chances of their infection risk.

10.19 am: Total coronavirus cases in India: Maharashtra on top; Gujarat, Delhi follow suit

Currently, India has 11 states with more than 1,000 novel coronavirus cases. Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 14,541, followed by Gujarat (5,804), Delhi (4,898), Madhya Pradesh (2,942), Rajasthan (3,061), Tamil Nadu (3,550), Uttar Pradesh (2,766), Andhra Pradesh (1,650) and Telangana (1,085), Punjab (1,233), West Bengal (1,259).

10.13 am: Delhi lockdown news: fuel prices up

After increasing the liquor prices, Delhi governemnt has now hiked the petrol prices by Rs 1.67 per litre and Diesel prices by Rs 7.10 per litre. The governmetn has raised VAT on auto fuel due to which the fuel prices have also jacked up.

10.09 am: Maharashtra coronavirus cases

771 fresh COVID-19 and 35 new deaths were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours. The total count of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the state stands at 14,541 including 2,465 recoveries and 583 deaths. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India with the highest number of coronavirus cases with Mumbai being the worst-affected city with over 9,000 cases. Mumbai is not only the worst-hit city in Maharashtra but the worst-affected city in India.

10.02 am: Lockdown in Maharashtra: Section 144 imposed till May 17

Maharashtra government has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the state till May 17. Mumbai Police said that the movement of one or more people for all non-essential services, except for medical reasons, will be banned between 8 pm and 7 am.

9.56 am: Coronavirus deaths worldwide cross 2.5 lakh

The death toll due to COVID-19 has surpasses the 2.5 lakh-mark while the total tally of novel coronavirus infections neared 36 lakh, according to the date released by Johns Hopkins University on Tuesday morning. The cases count stood at 3.5 million with over 2.4 lakh deaths on Monday including more than 69,000 in the United States.

9.48: Record-high coronavirus recoveries in India in 24 hours

India registered a record-high number of 1,074 novel coronavirus recoveries in the last 24 hours but the government cautioned that the lockdown restrictions can be re-imposed if people do not follow the containment and social distancing rules. The total count of those cured/discharged in the country now stand at 12,726, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry.

9.40 am: Lockdown relaxation in Karnataka

People use water bottles, bags, helmets, slippers etc to reserve their places in queue, outside liquor shops in Gokul road area of Hubli.

Karnataka: People use water bottles, bags, helmets, slippers etc to reserve their places in queue, outside liquor shops in Gokul road area of Hubli. #CoronaLockdownpic.twitter.com/wdrvcWSuXI - ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020

9.34 am: Coronavirus India live updates: 2 specials flights to operate from UAE on May 7 to evacuate stranded Indians

The central government will send 2 special flights that will operate from the UAE on May 7 to evacuate stranded Indians amid COVID-19 pandemic. Of the 2 flights, one will operate from Abu Dhabi to Kochi in Kerala and the other one will fly from Dubai to Kozhikode in Kerala. The Consulate General of India in Dubai shared the details of the same in a press release it put on Twitter which was also re-tweeted by the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi.

Press Release on special flights from UAE to India. pic.twitter.com/T45XbnmSMK - India in Dubai (@cgidubai) May 4, 2020

9.26 am: Delhi lockdown news: Visuals from outside a liquor shop in Vishwas Nagar, East Delhi

People throng liquor shops even after the imposition of 70% special 'Corona-fee' on the minimum retail price (MRP) of alcohol in the national capital.

9.20 am: Wine shops: Notice issued to liquor shop in Vasant Vihar, Delhi

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Vasant Vihar on Monday issued a show cause notice to the manager of a wine and beer shop in C-5, C Block of Paschim Marg, Vasant Vihar-II. The notice was issued in the wake of a large gathering outside the shop on Monday clearly in violation of social distancing norms.

9.14 am: India coronavirus cases see biggest single-day jump

The country recorded 195 coronavirus deaths, 3,900 cases in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day hike.

9.08 am: Coronavirus deaths in India

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the country jumped to 1,568 in India, according to Union Health Ministry.

9.00 am: Coronavirus live updates: India cases top 45,000

The total number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 46,433 on Tuesday including 32,138 active cases, 12,726 recoveries, 1 migrated and 1,568 deaths, according to latest updates by the Union Health Ministry.

8.54 am: Liquor shops: Delhi govt imposes 70% 'Special Corona Fee' on alcohol

Delhi government in its order issued late on Monday night, imposed a 70% special 'Corona-fee' on the minimum retail price (MRP) of alcohol in the national capital. The decision will be enforced from May 5 (Tuesday) onwards. The Delhi Police will permit liquor shops in the national capital to remain open from 9 am to 6:30 pm beginning Tuesday (May 5).

8.45 am: Telangana lockdown news: State govt to run 40 special trains to ferry stranded migrants home

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced on Monday that the state government will send migrant workers in the state to their native states, from Tuesday onwards for one-week. He said that the 40 special trains would start from different stations in Hyderabad, Khammam, Warangal, Damarcherla, and other places in Telangana.

8.34 am: Coronavirus in Punjab

132 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Punjab on Monday, taking the total tally to 1,232. 795 out of 1,232 cases are Nanded pilgrims.

8.25 am: Delhi lockdown news: DU teachers' association writes to President on non-payment of salaries

Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind on the matter of non-payment of salaries and other dues to employees of 12 Delhi University (DU) colleges. The letter says that the salaries and other dues are not paid to the teaching and non-teaching staff of these colleges since March.

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic