Cricket Australia selects HCL Technologies as digital technology partner

IT major HCL Technologies on Wednesday said it has signed a multi-year contract with Cricket Australia (CA), the national governing body of Australian cricket, to further enhance its digital presence and impact. The company, however, did not disclose the financial transaction involved in the deal.

"HCL will help the Australian cricket's governing body provide an elevated and immersive digital experience to cricket fans, players, partners, employees, and volunteers across the country and around the world, through CA's digital offerings," the company said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

As per the deal, the Noida-headquartered firm will implement its scale digital methodology to enable CA to unite and inspire their cricket community through advanced digital platforms.

Cricket Australia, the national governing body for the game in Australia, has an online audience exceeding 2 crore globally per year and has established and maintained its position as the number one sports destination in Australia throughout the summer, achieving a record unique Australian audience of 0.29 crore in January 2019 alone.

HCL will manage and elevate CA's suite of digital products that lead the way in Australia for digital consumption, including properties such as the Cricket Australia Live App, cricket.com.au, bigbash.com.au and community cricket applications such as MyCricket and community.cricket.com.au.

Commenting on the development, Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts said, "HCL, as our official digital technology partner, will help take our digital offerings to the next level and allow us to better connect with and inspire communities through cricket."

"We are thrilled to partner with Cricket Australia and believe that this partnership will serve as a blueprint for organisations worldwide who are exploring technology platforms that can scale existing value chains into ecosystem-centric business models, resulting in inspiring and exceptional experiences," said Michael Horton, HCL Executive Vice President and Country Manager, Australia and New Zealand.

Meanwhile, shares of HCL Technologies were trading at Rs 1,081.75 apiece, down 0.55 per cent, against previous closing price on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar

Also Read: Blackstone buys office space in Mumbai's BKC building that houses Facebook, Amazon for Rs 2,500 crore

Also Read:ED attaches 6,000 vehicles worth Rs 1,610 crore of Surat-based logistics firm for bank fraud, money laundering