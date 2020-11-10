Azim Premji, most generous Indian, donated Rs 22 crore every day; tops Hurun's philanthropy list

With a donation of Rs 7,904 crore, IT major Wipro's Azim Premji topped the list of philanthropists in India for financial year 2019-20. HCL Technologies' Shiv Nadar was second on the list, followed by Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man, according to EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2020.

Azim Premji, who created headlines by announcing a $21 billion commitment to charity, pipped HCL Tech's Shiv Nadar, who had earlier topped the list, by a wide margin. He donated Rs 7,904 crore at a rate of Rs 22 crore per day in FY20, as against Rs 426 crore in the previous fiscal.

Billionaire Azim Premji's philanthropic trust, Azim Premji Endowment Fund, owns 13.6 per cent of the promoter's shareholding in Wipro and has the right to receive all money earned from promoter shares. On April 1, 2020, Azim Premji Foundation (Rs 1,000 crore), Wipro (Rs 100 crore), and Wipro Enterprises (Rs 25 crore) have committed Rs 1,125 crore towards tackling the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. These are in addition to the annual CSR activities of Wipro, and the usual philanthropic spending of the Azim Premji Foundation.

"Azim Premji is a role model for Indian philanthropy and is continuing to inspire other entrepreneurs into giving," said Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India.

HCL Technologies Founder and Chairman, Shiv Nadar and family has been ranked second in the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2020. Nadar credits his success to the education and scholarships that he received during his early years. As of 2019, Nadar has invested over $800 million through the Foundation, impacting over 30,000 students directly. Nadar's wife, Kiran Nadar chairs the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, India's first private philanthropic art museum exhibiting modern and contemporary works from India and the subcontinent.

With a donation of Rs 458 crore, Mukesh Ambani and family, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, retained the third spot on EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2020. On March 30, 2020, Reliance Industries announced a donation of Rs 500 crore to the PM CARES Fund and Rs 5 crore each to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Maharashtra and Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Gujarat to support their fights against the COVID-19.

Among others, Kumar Mangalam Birla and family ranked fourth with a donation of Rs 276 crore, followed by Anil Agarwal and family who donated Rs 215 crore. With Rs 196 crore donation, Ajay Piramal and family made it to the sixth rank in the list. Nandan Nilekani, Co-founder and chairman of Infosys, ranked seventh with a donation of Rs 159 crore.

Hinduja brothers enter at eightth rank in EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2020 with a donation of Rs 133 crore. Established in 1968, Hinduja Foundation focuses on water stewardship, healthcare, education, rural development, and arts and culture.

Gautam Adani and family attained ninth spot with donation of Rs 88 crore. His Adani Foundation works in four key areas such as education, community health, sustainable livelihood, and community infrastructure development, in alignment with the sustainable development goals.

Meanwhile, Rahul Bajaj and family ranks tenth in the list with a donation of Rs 74 crore. Bajaj family has a long tradition of generous philanthropy over 100 years. The family foundation of the Bajaj group, Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation, works to bring about change in areas of healthcare and education, rural & urban development and to promote sports, Indian heritage and arts.