Godrej Industries reports Q4 PAT at Rs 423.65 crore

Diversified firm Godrej Industries Monday reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 423.65 crore for the quarter ended March 2019.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 178.3 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago.

In view of acquisitions and changes in the company's shareholdings during the period/year in some of the subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates, the consolidated results for the period/year are not strictly comparable with those of the previous periods/year, Godrej Industries said.

Total income during the March quarter was at Rs 3,141.28 crore. It stood at Rs 2,343.48 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

Shares of Godrej Industries Monday settled at Rs 456 apiece on the BSE, down 3.04 per cent from its previous close.

