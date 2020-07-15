Google CEO Sundar Pichai makes special appearance in Reliance AGM; here's what he said

Google CEO Sundar Pichai spoke about Google's investment in Jio Platforms through a video address at Reliance Industries' 43rd AGM today. He said that the two giants will work together to increase internet access for hundreds of millions of Indians who do not currently have a smartphone, while improving the mobile experience for all. "Getting technology into the hands of more people is a big part of Google's mission to organise the world's information and to make it universally accessible and useful," said Pichai in his video address.

"Through this partnership with Jio Platforms, we see the chance to have an even greater impact either company could have alone. This partnership is a key part of Google's next chapter of investment in india. Early this week we announced Google for Idea Digitisation Fund, an effort to invest Rs 75,000 crore or approximately $10 billion to accelerate India's digital economy in the next 5 to 7 years. Our investment of $4.5 billion in Jio is the first and the biggest investment we will make through this fund," he said.

Everyone should have access to the internet. Proud to partner with @reliancejio to increase access for the hundreds of millions in India who donât own a smartphone with our 1st investment of $4.5B from the #GoogleForIndia Digitization Fund.https://t.co/1fP8iBZQfm â Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) July 15, 2020

He said that the joint collaboration will increase the access of data for millions of Indians. "Growing up I remember how the arrival of each new technology improved the lives of my family. Today people in India no longer have to wait for technology to come to them. A whole new generation of technology is happening here first and at the same time smartphone and affordable data have made it possible for billions of Indians to come online," he said.

Pichai credited Reliance and Jio for the progress but said that there is more work to be done to connect every Indian to the opportunities technology creates.

On Tuesday, Google announced its Digitisation Fund for India. He said that the fund will be done through a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational, infrastructure and ecosystem investments. Enabling access and information, building new products and services, empowering businesses and leveraging technology and AI for social good are the four areas the tech giant will focus on.

During the RIL AGM, Mukesh Ambani announced that Google is investing Rs 33,737 crore in Jio Platforms for a 7.7 per cent stake.

