RIL AGM 2020 Live Updates: Mukesh Ambani set to make mega announcements

India's largest company Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is all set to host its 43rd annual general meeting (AGM) at 2 pm. This year's AGM will be a virtual one, which will be held using video conferencing and other virtual means, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in India. During this year's AGM, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani will make announcements regarding Jio Platforms' future plans. Shareholders expect him to steer the company towards comprehensive revenue growth. On the petrochemical front, Ambani could talk about the deal with Saudi Arabian Oil Co. Shareholders will be keen to understand how Ambani will devise strategies to scale-up RIL's retail business, specifically its partnership with WhatsApp. On asset management front, Ambani could talk about Jio Optic Fibre investment trust. Ambani is also expected to announce the action plan for scaling up of the company's Jio Fibre Reliance.

The oil-to-telecom major's 43rd AGM will be streamed live on its official website as well as YouTube. RIL, for the first time, will let users enter the webinar through JioMeet video conferencing platform. Those interested can also get all the updates in real-time on the company's official Twitter handle (Flame of Truth), and its official Facebook channel. RIL will follow the lead of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which held its AGM online on June 11.

1.45 PM: RIL has also launched an educative Chatbot called Jio Haptik

To enable easy onboarding of its shareholders, RIL has also launched an educative Chatbot called Jio Haptik via Whatsapp number +91 79771 11111. The chatbot will help them as well as prospective investors, media and the general public get the latest updates of the meeting. It will act as a help desk to answer all queries regarding the RIL's AGM.