Google is 'judge, jury, executioner': Paytm hits back after Play Store takes down app

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has hit back at Google saying the tech giant is "judge, jury and executioner" after the digital payments app was removed from Play Store for allegedly infringing tech giant's gambling policies. To avail a benefit under a scratch card can't be labelled as gambling, Sharma said.

Sharma's reaction came after Google, on Friday, removed Paytm app from its Play Store over allegations of running online casinos and allowing unregulated gambling. It was in reference to the 'Paytm Cricket League' game in Paytm First Games section on the consumer app that allows users to get player stickers after each transaction, collect them and get cashback in exchange. However, hours later, the app was reinstated for download and update on Play Store.

"We are at the mercy of our gods at Google," he told CNBC-TV18. Sharma also said that Paytm has already complied with the concerns of Google and accordingly removed the scratch cards.

Adding, Sharma said that this is a problem being faced by various companies where a monopoly of a few players exist. The Indian firms are being subjected to actions by those beyond the purview of the country's laws.

"You've got a player which regulates India's digital ecosystem, while competing with many companies in the same ecosystem," Bloomberg reported citing Madhur Deora, president, One97 Communications, which owns Paytm, as saying. "They have all the levers and can decide which app can be brought down and when - how is that not a problem?"

