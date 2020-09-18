BREAKING: Paytm back on Google Play Store

Paytm has returned to Google Play Store hours after being taken down on account of violating the app store's policies on gambling. At the time of filing this report, the app was available for download and update on Play Store.

Shortly before the Paytm Android app was reinstated on the Play Store, Paytm tried to allay users' concerns in a blog post, assuring them that their money is completely safe. The popular digital payment platform said that it is talking to Google and the app will be back shortly. The company clarified that users can continue to use the Paytm app like before.

"All your account balances are 100 per cent safe. Our services are fully functional and existing users can continue enjoying Paytm like before," Paytm said in the blog post.