Infosys launches Infosys Cobalt to provide services to cloud-based businesses

Infosys on Thursday launched Infosys Cobalt -- a set of services, solutions, and platforms -- for cloud-based businesses. Infosys said Cobalt will help businesses redesign their enterprises from the core. It'll also help build new cloud-first capabilities to create seamless experiences in "public, private and hybrid cloud, across PaaS, SaaS, and IaaS landscapes".

With Infosys Cobalt, enterprises can leverage the full potential of the cloud ecosystem and its thriving community of business and technology innovators to drive increased business value, the company statement said. "...(Infosys') the cloud community provides access to a catalog of over 14,000 assets to help businesses leverage the potential of the cloud ecosystem," it added.

Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys said, "Our clients are building cloud capabilities to gain business advantage in increasingly competitive markets. The future of enterprise cloud strategy will be shaped by three key factors - speed-to-market, innovation at scale, and security of the ecosystem - this is the foundational construct of Infosys Cobalt."

He said Infosys Cobalt will set up a proven and optimal foundation for cloud-led transformation that will accelerate the next phase of growth and market leadership for businesses. Infosys Cobalt will also cater into startups and over 30 leading providers of public and private cloud infrastructure, SaaS, PaaS, applications and enterprise security, the company said.

Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys said, "Our clients operate in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. They want to modernize and innovate at scale. They are looking to leverage this heterogeneous landscape, make the most of SaaS and PaaS capabilities, and power on-demand business solutions."

Also read: Infosys slaps fine on independent director Bobby Parikh for inadvertent trade

Also read: How global financial giants can help BFSI recovery of Indian IT firms