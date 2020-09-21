KVIC sends legal notice to 1,000 firms; Amazon, Flipkart take down links with 'Khadi' brand name

Khadi India has shot off legal notices to over 1,000 firms for using its brand name 'Khadi' to sell products. The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), which is the original owner of the 'Khadi India' brand asked the e-commerce platforms Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal to remove over 160 web links selling products under the brand name.

KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena told IANS news agency, "Legal notices have been issued to various firms essentially to safeguard the interest of Khadi artisans. This trademark violation has a direct bearing on the livelihood of our artisans who are making genuine handcrafted products".

Moreover, KVIC has employed a dedicated legal team, a mix of human and technological tools to ensure systematic and continuous monitoring and takedown of unauthorised products being sold in the name of Khadi.

The popularity of Khadi products has resulted in the mushrooming of several entities selling fake products under the Khadi India brand. According to KVIC, it was causing damage to Khadi's reputation and loss of work to Khadi artisans. "In recent months, particularly during the COVID-19 lockdown, there was a huge proliferation of such fraudulent online sellers," KVIC said.

As per KVIC, the e-commerce portals were selling products like Khadi masks, herbal soaps, shampoos, cosmetics, herbal mehandi, jackets, kurta and many such products through different sellers using the brand name Khadi.

However, KVIC said it has launched its e-portal to enable online customers to buy genuine Khadi products.

Meanwhile, numerous stores that were selling unauthorised Khadi products have shut down after KWIC served legal notice.

Moreover, Khadi Global has also discontinued its website and removed its social media pages on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. In fact, it has renamed its brand as "The Indie Earth". Last month, KVIC had issued legal notices to Khadi Essentials and Khadi Global -- for unauthorised selling of cosmetics and other products in the name of Khadi.

KVIC is educating all registered Khadi institutions engaged in manufacturing Khadi products that their registration with KVIC did not authorise them to reauthorise anyone to use Khadi trademarks or the Khadi India logo.

In June, KVIC sent a legal notice to Fabindia, demanding a whopping Rs 525 crore in damages for 'illegally' using its trademark 'charkha' and selling apparels with the 'Khadi' tag.

Also read: Paytm blames Google of discrimination after app removed from Play Store

Also read: PM Modi to lay foundation of 9 highway projects worth Rs 14,258 crore, inaugurate optical fibre in Bihar