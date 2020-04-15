Lockdown 2.0: Restaurants, bars shut but dhabas on highways to remain open

Restaurants and bars will remain closed during the nationwide lockdown which ends on May 3, according to fresh guidelines issued on Wednesday. However, dhabas (eateries) alongside highways will remain open, the Union Home Ministry said in the guidelines. During the first phase of the lockdown, many truck drivers were reportedly stranded without food as states sealed their borders and refused entry.

The statement released by the government further mentions that truck repairing shops will also remain open.

Meanwhile, all medical facilities, agriculture and horticulture related activities including Mandis will also be functional.

The movement of cargos by airways and railways, will also be allowed. In the financial sector, RBI, bank branches and ATMs will remain open. According to latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India stand at 11,439 including active COVID-19 cases at 9,756, and death toll climbed to 377.

