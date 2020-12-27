L&T plans to hire 1,100 engineers across business verticals in 2021

Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is looking to recruit close to 1,100 graduate and post graduate engineer trainees in 2021 and deploy them across various business verticals, a top company official has said. The company, through its ongoing virtual hiring process, has already made around 250 offers in the recent hiring season at premium education institutes like IIT Madras, IIT Guwahati, IIT BHU, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Roorkee, IIT Kharagpur, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, IIT Hyderabad and other IITs.

"L&T not only offers Graduate and Post Graduate Engineer Trainees (GETs & PGETs) continuous learning opportunities and a growth path but also gives them immense satisfaction to work on projects that are high on the top of national or global pecking order," company's chief executive and managing director S N Subrahmanyan said.

In 2021, it is planning to hire 1,100 engineers and has already made offers to 250 IITians, he said.

Every year, the company recruits around 1,100 plus engineers, 90 per cent of which belongs to premier institutes like IITs, NITs, and top government engineering colleges, the company said.

During this pandemic year also, the company has kept its momentum of hiring from best of the institutes and has introduced its internally built online hiring platform to facilitate 100 per cent remote recruitment, Subrahmanyan said.

"The Graduate Engineer Training (GET) programme has several alumni and leaders serving in leadership positions at the company. This signature programme known for its selection rigour has very high aspirational value in the best campuses across the country," added Subrahmanyan.

The entire hiring process of L&T is digital and remote, including the testing process which is conducted with the help of remote proctoring tool which monitors the test based on 14 parameters. The platform used for hiring has been developed internally by the company.

The company said this hired talent will be put to an internally developed induction program for over three weeks.

The programme inducts talent into business and functional aspects of L&T and imparts experiential learning and hands-on technical sessions.

This is also an opportunity for these youngsters to interact with the senior leadership of L&T and get acquainted with the strategy and core values of the organisation.

Despite pandemic-related challenges, the company kept its commitment and completed over three-week virtual induction process for all freshly hired GETs & PGETs of 2020 batch through digital and remote mode in August 2020, the company said.

"The efforts to hire the best and develop its talent is complimented by numerous career opportunities that the L&T Group provides to its employees. The diversity of businesses and the scale of operations, with its wide array of high and mighty complex engineering, construction, technology, defence and services projects, indeed opens up multiple domain avenues for career growth for its employees," Subrahmanyan said.

This acquired pool of talent will be deployed in critical roles like business development, strategy, design, contract management, project management and construction management to mention a few.

In this pandemic period also, the company said it has continued its culture of acquiring the best entry-level talent and groom it further to usher in nation-building through engineering and construction.

