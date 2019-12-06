Maruti Suzuki recalls over 60,000 units of these three cars; check out details

Maruti Suzuki India, the country's largest car maker, on Friday announced a recall of over 60,000 units of petrol Smart Hybrid (SHVS) variants of Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6 vehicles that were manufactured between 1 January 2019 and 21 November 2019.

The company in an exchange filing said that it has "proactively and voluntarily" decided to recall the vehicles for inspection and those found fine will be released immediately. Vehicles requiring replacement of faulty part will be retained for part replacement free of cost, it said.

"Keeping in mind customer safety and as a responsible corporate, Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced to proactively and voluntarily undertake a recall for certain petrol Smart Hybrid (SHVS) variants of Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6 vehicles manufactured between 1 January 2019 to 21 November 2019," Maruti Suzuki India said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The auto major said that recall campaigns are undertaken globally to rectify faults that may be potential safety defects. The company will inspect 63,493 vehicles of petrol SHVS of Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6 for a possible issue with the Motor Generator Unit (MGU).

"A possible defect may have occurred in the MGU during manufacturing by an overseas global part supplier," it said.

Keeping in view customer convenience, Maruti Suzuki dealers may make alternate mobility arrangements in such cases, if required. Starting today, owners of the suspected vehicles under this recall campaign will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty part.

"Customers of suspected vehicles can also visit the company website and fill in the chassis number (MA3 followed by 14 digit alpha-numeric number) on the computer screen to check if their vehicle needs any attention and follow the instructions. The chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also in the vehicle invoice / registration documents," Maruti said in the filing.

Reacting to the news, shares of Maruti Suzuki India were trading 1.54 per cent lower at Rs 6,897.40 apiece on the BSE. During the day's trade, Maruti share price hit an intraday low of Rs 6,868.

