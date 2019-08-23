McDonald's caught in halal vs jhatka soup; faces netizens' fury on Twitter

McDonald's India was caught in a row after it said that it only serves Halal meat to its customers. The global fast-food chain was in the eye of the storm Thursday when asked by a Twitter user if it serves halal meat to its customers.

In response to the query, McDonald's tweeted, "The meat that we use, across our restaurants is of the highest quality and is sourced from government-approved suppliers who are HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point) certified."

Halal is the Islamic procedure of slaughter which can be carried out only by Muslims. The tweet ruffled a lot of feathers online with #boycottmcdonalds trending on Twitter in India. Many questioned McDonald's why does it serve halal meat in India where 80 per cent people are non-muslims. Furthermore, a never-ending debate ensued on Twitter regarding halal and Jhatka meat being served in Indian restaurants.

Also Read: McDonald's case: NCLAT gives Vikram Bakshi 'last chance' to settle matter with HUDCO

The whole controversy was stoked after a Twitter user @hibailyas89 asked McDonald's India if its restaurants in India carry halal certification.

"@mcdonaldsindia Is McDonald's in India halal certified?" the twitter user asked.

@mcdonaldsindia Is McDonald's in India halal certified? - hibailyas (@hibailyas89) August 22, 2019

McDonald's India in response tweeted, "Thank you for taking the time to contact McDonald's India. We truly appreciate this opportunity to respond to your comments. The meat that we use, across our restaurants, is of the highest quality and is sourced from government-approved suppliers who are HACCP certified."

Thank you for taking the time to contact McDonald's India. We truly appreciate this opportunity to respond to your comments. The meat that we use, across our restaurants, is of the highest quality and is sourced from government-approved suppliers who are HACCP certified. (1/2) - McDonald's India (@mcdonaldsindia) August 22, 2019

Also Read: McDonald's to pay Rs 70,000 to man who found insect in burger five years ago

"All our restaurants have HALAL certificates. You can ask the respective restaurant Managers to show you the certificate for your satisfaction and confirmation," it added.

All our restaurants have HALAL certificates. You can ask the respective restaurant Managers to show you the certificate for your satisfaction and confirmation. (2/2) - McDonald's India (@mcdonaldsindia) August 22, 2019

Also Read: Twitter celebrates HashtagDay! LokSabhaElections2019, CWC19 among most tweeted hashtags in 2019

What followed was the fury of netizens.

"I don't like to eat non-veg(Chicken and Mutton) at restaurants. Because I would not believe that meat is #Halal. #BoycottMcDonalds," said a Twitter user.

I don't like to eat non-veg(Chicken and Mutton) at restaurants. Because I would not believe that meat is #Halal. #BoycottMcDonalds - Mohammad Sohel (@MdSohel48116224) August 23, 2019

"Ayeee don't you know "food has no religion" Haina @ZomatoIN? Or does this applies only to Hindus?" another user posted.