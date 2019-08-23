Twitter celebrates #HashtagDay! #LokSabhaElections2019, #CWC19 among most tweeted hashtags in 2019

Twitter Friday unveiled top hashtags that dominated conversations on the social media platform in the first half of 2019 in India. It revealed that #Viswasam, #LokSabhaElections2019, #CWC19 amongst others were the most tweeted hashtags in the year.

The social media platform released these popular metadata tags to mark the '#HashtagDay'. Twitter said in a release the hashtag (#) was born on Twitter 12 years ago and has become one of the most recognisable and widely used symbols of our time.

The top hashtag trend reflected the rise of regional entertainment on Twitter, with Tamil action-drama film Viswasam landing the first spot. This was followed by conversations around politics and governance. Throughout the campaign period for the Lok Sabha elections 2019, politicians and political parties used Twitter to communicate with Indian citizens in the country and across the world, while citizens took to the platform to address their queries directly to contesting leaders.

Also Read: How the JCB excavator shot to fame with JCBKiKhudai hashtag

As cricket fans from all over the world came to Twitter to talk about winning moments, shocking upsets, classic catches, and unique to this World Cup - the memes about the rain, CWC19 became the 3rd top hashtag this year.

Entertainment continued making trends, with the Indian Telugu-language action drama film Maharshi grabbing the fourth spot.

#NewProfilePic encouraged visual content on the platform as users Tweeted about updating their profile pictures, becoming the 5th most commonly Tweeted Hashtag of the year.

Also Read: Turkish group hacks Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter account, posts anti-India tweets

Additionally, Twitter launched an emoji to celebrate the symbol that connects communities and unifies conversations. The specially designed emoji has a hashtag symbol stamped on a heart.

The emoji will be live on Friday for a day and will be available in English and Hindi. Users across the globe can participate in the conversations and celebrate by hashtag-ing their conversations on #HashtagDay and its Hindi version as well.

Also Read: PM Modi most talked about figure on Twitter; Indian election sees near 46 million tweets