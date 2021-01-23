Mukesh Ambani moves to 11th spot in world's richest billionaires list

The recent record highs in BSE Sensex and Nifty levels have pushed Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani up two places in the list of world's richest billionaires. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Ambani has moved up to the 11th spot; surpassing Oracle Corporation Co-founder Larry Ellison and world's richest woman Francoise Bettencourt Meyers. Ambani now has a total net worth of $79.2 billion (roughly Rs 5.78 lakh crore).

Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer also climbed up one spot recently. With a net worth of $81.6 billion, he has now entered the list of the world's 10 richest billionaires.

On Friday, Reliance Industries had released its Q3 FY20-21 results. The company posted a 12.55 per cent Y-o-Y growth in its net profit which was Rs 13,101 crore for the October-December of current fiscal.

On Friday, before its Q3 results were released, RIL share price had dipped 2.3 per cent to Rs 2,049.65 per share on BSE. In January 2021, Reliance share price has increased by 3 per cent. The company's share price had reached its 52-week-high of Rs 2,368 on September 16, 2020. It has been trading below this amount since then. The RIL share price is 15.53 per cent below its highest-price point of all time. RIL share price has dropped to Rs 878 on March 23, 2020, which was around the time when COVID-19 restrictions were announced.

Things have remained unchanged in the top-most rankings of Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Tesla CEO Elon Musk remains the richest man in the world with a net worth of $202 billion. Close behind him is Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos with a net worth of $192 billion. The other three billionaires in the Top 5 are - Microsoft founder Bill Gates with net worth of $133 billion, Louis Vuitton SE Group head Bernard Arnault with a net worth of $112 billion and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg with net worth of $104 billion.

Chairman of Chinese bottled-water company Nongfu, Zhong Shanshan is currently the richest Asian with a net worth of $88.9 billion. Few weeks ago, Shanshan had surpassed billionaire investor Warren Buffet who now sits at seventh place with net worth of $88.4 billion. Following Buffet are Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin with net worths of $88.4 billion and $85.5 billion, respectively.

Also Read: RIL Q3 results: Profit rises 12.5% to Rs 13,101 crore, revenue down 22%