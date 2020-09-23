BREAKING: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail sells 1.28% stake to KKR for Rs 5,550 cr

Reliance Industries Limited (Reliance Industries) and Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) announced today that global investment firm KKR will invest Rs 5,550 crore into RRVL, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. This investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.21 lakh crore. KKR's investment will translate into a 1.28% equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis. KKR will make investment from its Asia private equity funds.

The KKR investment comes days after tech investor Silver Lake announced to invest Rs 7,500 crore in Reliance Retail for a 1.75 per cent equity stake on a fully diluted basis on September 9.

This also marks the second investment by KKR in a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, following a Rs 11,367 crore investment in Jio Platforms announced earlier this year.

Reliance Retail, which is a subsidiary of RRVL, operates over 12,000 stores and aims to galvanise India's retail sector by roping in global strategic investors in order to expand its footprints further. RRVL targets to offload 15-20 per cent stake to private equity players and strategic investors to raise up to Rs 80,000 crore, according to the people aware of the investment talks. In total, RIL plans to rope in around 10 foreign funds for investment at Rs 4.2 lakh crore valuation.

The company, in a statement today, said through its 'New Commerce' strategy, it has also started a "transformational digitalisation" of small and "unorganised merchants" and aims to expand the network to over 20 million of such merchants in the country. "This will enable the merchants to use technology tools and an efficient supply chain infrastructure to deliver a superior value proposition to their own customers," the company said.

"KKR has a proven track record of being a valuable partner to industry-leading franchises and has been committed to India for many years. We look forward to working with KKR's global platform, industry knowledge and operational expertise across our digital services and retail businesses," said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries.

Henry Kravis, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of KKR, said Reliance Retail's new commerce platform is filling an important need for both consumers and small businesses. "We are thrilled to support Reliance Retail in its mission to become India's leading omnichannel retailer and ultimately to build a more inclusive Indian retail economy," he added.

The global investment firm KKR has over $222 billion in assets under management, as of June 30. It has many invested in leading global companies in consumer retail and e-commerce space, including Epic Games, OutSystems, Internet Brands, Go-jek and Voyager Innovations. The company also has $5.1 billion in private equity investments in over 15 Indian companies, including Jio Platforms, JB Chemicals, Max Healthcare, Eurokids International and Ramky Enviro Engineers.

Also read: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail may go the JPL way; to raise Rs 63,000 cr from existing investors

Also read: How big is Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail

Also read: Mukesh Ambani on shopping binge; Reliance buys into 23 firms in 3 years

Also Read: Reliance Retail buys Future Group's retail business for Rs 24,713 crore