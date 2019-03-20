Nirav Modi arrested in London Live updates: Fugitive businessman to be produced in court today

Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi, who has been on the run since February 2018, has reportedly been arrested by the UK authorities. He will be taken to the Westminster court today only, reported India Today. A London court had reportedly issued an arrest warrant against Nirav Modi, who is accused in Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case. The order apparently came in response to a request by the Enforcement Directorate for his extradition to India.

3.05pm: BJP leader Narendra Taneja says the investigation agencies will soon bring him back to India, as they are already been in talks with the UK authorities over his extradition.

3.00pm: Nirav Modi was arrested in London on Wednesday. He will produced in the court soon.