NSE launches AI-powered learning platform Knowledge Hub

National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday launched an AI-powered learning platform NSE Knowledge Hub in the presence of Union Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal. The NSE Knowledge Hub will curate the content for learners from many internal, external and premium sources for the personalised learning experience.

Spearheaded by NSE Academy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NSE, the platform seeks to collaborate with organisations in the BFSI industry to enhance skills of their employees and academic institutions to prepare future-ready talent for the financial services industry.

"Netflix knows about our entertainment behaviour, Amazon knows about our shopping behaviour. Is there an ecosystem that knows about our learning behaviour? NSE Knowledge Hub does it for you. It will track the behaviour of learners and availability of content and will do the match-making," says Abhilash Misra, Chief Executive Officer, NSE Academy.

Speaking at the event, Goyal expressed interest to partner with the NSE Knowledge Hub for the benefit of Railways employees. "I would love to see if my 13 lakh employees can be benefited by elementary knowledge of finance to understand the importance of numbers and do their own financial planning," he says.

The minister quoted a report by Accenture, saying that the AI and Machine learning has the potential to contribute $1 trillion to Indian economy by 2035. "If we were to make this as an endgame of our engagement with AI, initiatives like Knowledge Hub are a great way to get the financial world involved in achieving the target."

Vikram Limaye, MD & CEO, NSE said that the Knowledge Hub will bridge the gap between learning and earning. "We are confident that this initiative will make us the Knowledge Exchange of India and we will be the first choice of millions of students and professionals in their financial learning journey."

Speaking to Business Today, Misra said that the Knowledge Hub, which is a business-to-business subscription-based service, has received encouraging response from industry leaders and faculty in educational institutes during its pilot phase. "Once we collect some data, we'll open the platform for individuals by the next year."