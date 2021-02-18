'Outdated info, no non-compliance': Amazon trashes claims of dodging Indian rules

Amazon has refuted media reports that it undertook unscrupulous measures to avoid stringent e-commerce regulations in India. The retail giant said that it has always complied with the law of the land and remains committed to supporting manufacturers and small and medium businesses (SMBs) in the country.

"As we have not seen the documents and Reuters has not shared their provenance with us, we cannot confirm the veracity or otherwise of the information and claims stated. The article appears to be based on unsubstantiated, incomplete, and/or factually incorrect information, likely supplied with the intention of creating sensation and discrediting Amazon," said an Amazon spokesperson.

"Amazon remains compliant with all Indian laws. In the last several years, there have been number of changes in regulations governing the marketplaces and Amazon has, on each occasion taken rapid action to ensure compliance. The story therefore seems to have outdated information and does not show any non-compliance," the spokesperson further added.

In the meantime, we continue to focus on delivering first class service to India's consumers, and helping India's manufacturers and SMBs reach customers across India and around the world, the Amazon spokesperson said.

Amazon's statement came in the backdrop of a report by news agency Reuters, which cited secret company documents to establish that the retail major dodged Indian regulations.