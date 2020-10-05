Paytm takes on Google Play Store, launches its own mini-app store

Digital payments giant Paytm has launched its own mini app store which will allow Indian app developers take their applications to the populace.

This is seen as the digital payment provider's latest move to counter Google's monopoly in the app store space. Mini apps are custom-built mobile websites that offer users an app-like experience without having to download them, thereby helping users save their data and memory.

The store launch follows the Paytm app being temporarily removed from Google's Play Store on September 18 for breaching its gambling policies.

Meanwhile, Paytm said the store will also provide listing and distribution of these mini-apps within the app at no charge.

Developers will be able to offer users a choice of Paytm Wallet, UPI, Paytm Payments Bank, card payments, and net banking.

Over 300 apps, comprising Domino's Pizza, NoBroker, Decathlon, FreshMenu, Netmeds, Rapido, Ola, and 1MG have joined the Paytm app store, the company said.

The launch of the app store is also seen as a direct fallout of Google mandating that developers listed on its Play Store comply with its payment system policy and use its billing service.

Google had earlier said that it is going to enforce Play Store tax on over 3 per cent of apps for not abiding by its payment system policy.

The company demanded that the apps selling digital items without complying follow the rules within a year.

Google's rebuttal came in its bid to refute criticism that it selectively imposes 30 per cent mobile app store tax.

Applications sold on the tech leaders' stores are required to use their payment systems so that they can collect a portion of sales, which developers describe as a tax.

Paytm claims to have over 50 million monthly active users. It also competes with Google's payments app, Google Pay, in India.