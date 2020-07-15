What is Reliance Jio Glass?

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) announced a new product called Jio Glass at its 43rd annual general meeting (AGM).

The gizmo is designed for 3D virtual classrooms and will enable holographic classes for teachers and students.

Jio Glass will enhance the virtual space by making it more interactive for users with the help of holographic content, 3D avatars, and even normal video conferencing features.

"Jio Glass is making teachers and students come together in 3D virtual rooms and conduct holographic classes through our Jio Mixed Reality cloud in real-time. With Jio Glass, the traditional way of learning geography will now be history," said Kiran Thomas, President, RIL at the AGM.

Jio Glass comes with a cable that can be attached to the phone and connected to the internet. The gadget weighs just 75 gramme and offers a best-in-class mixed reality service to ensure an engaging experience.

"Jio's latest innovation, Jio Glass, is at the cutting edge of technology that provides best-in-class mixed reality services to give users a truly meaningful immersive experience," Thomas added.

Jio Glass will be supported by over 25 apps for now, according to the company. Reliance Jio has given special attention to graphics for the gizmo users so that they get superior visual experience with high-resolution display. This, along with a personalised audio system, supports all standard audio formats.

Jio Glass can be used to attend a meeting from the comfort of one's house. Users can share presentations that can be viewed on a large screen using the glass.

Jio has also announced that Google will pick up a 7.7 per cent stake in its platforms for Rs 33,737 crore, thus becoming its new strategic partner.