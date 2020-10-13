SBI online operations suffer technical snag, ATMs working

SBI customers are facing inconvenience on Tuesday morning as the state-owned lender's online services have been hit due to a technical snag. However, the ATMs and POS machines are not affected by the glitch.

In a statement released on Tuesday morning, SBI expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to customers and assured that normal services will resume soon.

"We request our customers to bear with us. Normal service will resume soon," SBI said in a tweet.

