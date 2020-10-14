Simplified structure, sharper client focus among Wipro CEO's 5-point growth mantra

Since taking over as the Chief Executive Officer of Wipro, there has not been a single day when Thierry Delaporte did not meet a customer. With many internal meetings and over 100 customers and 20 partners meetings, he has drawn a set of priorities for Wipro to make it a powerful next-gen company. The Bengaluru-based firm is looking to pivot itself by sharping focus on growth, simplifying organisation structure, making investments and deepening customer relations, expanding beyond IT services and upping the talent quality.

At the company's earnings call, Delaporte said the company will continue to invest in existing accounts, shape large transformation deals through sales excellence and leverage partnerships with large technologies. "Wipro has a strong position in the banking and insurance sector. We are a strong player. We will continue to increase that focus in this sector," he said. Also, with continued investment in the US market, largest by geography and revenue, sectors like banking and insurance, consumer and retail, energy and utilities, and healthcare have become important for the IT giant. "We will define more sectors and the markets that matter the most where we feel we can build a leadership position," he added.

The next big focus will be around simplifying Wipro's operations structure. "I find beauty in simplicity. It's better to be simple than perfect," he said. Elaborating on the new structure the company could see and the client-centric model with reduced number of P&Ls, Delaporte said: "When you combine a refined mode with simplified processes, it drives simplification across organisation, a greater sense of accountability, more time for the market and less time for the internal processes."

Besides, Wipro will invest in talent to foster innovation, business understanding, and technology skills while building a high-performance structure with top talent working for the firm. "When you have a talent agenda, it's about constantly thinking about questions like if we have the best team, how to improve the quality of it or how to unleash the full potential of the team, how to give them more power, responsibility, and accountability to create a bigger impact," he said.

Although he did not specify a timeframe to the turnaround on the five fronts, he emphasised: "We are working on it. We are in action now."

