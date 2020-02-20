TCS, Infosys to open up internal e-learning courses to consumers

Software giants Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys are exploring options to open up their internal e-learning courses to consumers directly.

At present, Infosys and TCS provide training to over 700,000 employees , through their online platforms-Wingspan-Lex and iON. Besides, both these companies have hundreds of skilling and content courses online.

Infosys' Wingspan, which measures time spent by an individual in learning a new software, will be sold to its existing enterprise customers.

Over the past two years, Infosys has invested heavily in learning as part of its approach to drive accelerated value creation within the organisation.

The areas of focus for training are largely in new technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data analytics, industrial IoT, machine learning and autonomous technologies.

With an open source model and any device access, the larger goal is to provide 'learning on the go' to its employees. In FY18, close to 2,04,107 employees underwent various training programmes.

Meanwhile, India's largest software exporter -TCS was also looking to provide training to consumers. In 2019, the company opened up a platform for students who had failed to qualify the national qualifier tests that it conducted while hiring freshers.

About 10 per cent of people on online skilling platforms are from India, according to Nasscom.

Also read: Infosys to acquire US firm Simplus for $250 million

Also read: Infosys whistleblower case: How does the investigation impact company's clients