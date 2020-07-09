TCS Q1 profit falls 14% to Rs 7,008 crore amid coronavirus crisis

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country's largest software exporter, on Thursday reported a 13.8 per cent year-on-year decline in its net profit at Rs 7,008 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020 (Q1 FY21) as business was disrupted by coronavirus pandemic.

The Mumbai-headquartered company had posted net profit of Rs 8,131 crore in the same quarter of financial year 2019-20.

The IT major posted 0.4 per cent growth in revenue at Rs 38,322 crore in Q1 FY21 as compared to Rs 38,172 crore in Q1 FY20.

The company's earnings were in line with expectations as brokerages had forecasted the IT Major to report subdued performance amid pressure in travel, retail, manufacturing and other segments due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Commenting on the Q1 performance, Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said: "The revenue impact of the pandemic played out broadly along the lines we had anticipated at the start of the quarter. It affected all verticals, with the exception of Life Sciences and Healthcare, with varying levels of impact. We believe it has bottomed out, and we should now start tracing our path to growth."

Ahead of earnings announcement, shares of TCS closed trade at Rs 2,204.35, down 13.30 points, or 0.60 per cent on the BSE on Thursday.