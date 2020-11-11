This startup offers sanitisation services for homes starting Rs 4,999

Deep-cleaning homes during Diwali seems to be a thing of the past as with the current COVID-19 pandemic, individuals and corporates are actively investing in specialised cleaning and sanitisation services. One such service is offered by Gurgaon-based Tenon Prime. A part of Tenon Group.

Tenon Prime follows 3LP process wherein certified professional WHO recommended chemicals are used to clean and disinfect premises with the help of ULV Fogging and High-Pressure Steam machines, ensuring 360-degree protection against the COVID-19 virus. Founded earlier this year, Tenon Prime with a team of over 200 professionals has sanitised over 7,000 premises (residence and commercial complexes).

"We have sanitised over 2,500 residences and over 5,000 client sites Pan India. We are getting major demand from the Delhi NCR region followed by Mumbai and Bangalore. And hopes to complete 500-600 more residences and 800-900 client sites before Diwali," says Angad Rajain, Global IFM Head, Tenon Prime.

The company offering complete disinfection and sanitisation packages, which involves a three-step process, that can eliminate all kinds of virus and bacteria from the workplaces/ residences for a safe environment. Tenon Prime's curative treatment on a weekly basis for large scale facilities and residences carried in chronological order includes manual, stream and fogging treatment.

The manual treatment includes dusting of all tangible articles including chairs, tables, desktops, switches, doors etc manually using specialised Diversey chemicals using a micro fibre cloth. All tangible articles are subjected to a high-pressure steam treatment with Johnson Diversey/Buzil chemicals resulting in the removal of 99.9% germs under steam treatment. Lastly, fogging of the complete premises with Specialised Diversey/Buzil chemical kills all the virus and bacteria suspended in the air, the company claims.

Cleaning a complete home includes kitchen, washrooms, balcony, living room, bedrooms and disinfection of gardens. On an average, Tenon Prime team takes between five to six hours for cleaning a regular house. And the service could range between Rs 4,599 to Rs 5,999 for houses ranging between 500sq ft to 3,500 sq ft.

"We have received maximum queries from COVID hotspots Mumbai, Bangalore and Delhi where over 150 facilities are already availing Tenon's sanitisation services including returning customers such as Amazon, Flipkart, Mankind Pharma, Renault, Grant Thorton, Nissan, Deutsche Bank, Edelweiss, BBC and Marriot Hotel etc," adds Rajain.

Tenon Prime has a team of 200+ well-trained, certified, and experienced professionals, with knowledge of the scientific application of the cleaning chemicals and the use of hi-tech machinery and equipment for varied purposes. "We use the most advanced machinery and chemicals, which are in line with international cleaning standards, and are duly approved by Government of India and World Health Organisation," adds Rajain.

Rajain says the company had quickly gathered lessons in specialised industrial cleaning from UK's ongoing COVID-19 crisis, learning what kinds of face masks and bodysuits the hospital cleaning staff would need and also new materials and processes in fumigation and sanitisation.

