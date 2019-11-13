Wipro enters into 5G collaboration with Telecom Infra Project

Wipro, the country's third largest software exporter, on Wednesday entered into a collaboration with Telecom Infra Project (TIP) to drive 5G adoption in the global communications service provider and enterprise markets.

"Wipro's role will be to provide interoperability lab services and the end-to-end roll-out and transformation of 5G wireless networks with innovative software-based solutions," the IT major said in the filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Launched in February 2016, TIP was started with the goal to accelerate the pace of innovation in the telecom industry. Wipro's work within TIP will promote collaboration between Wipro's 5G strategic initiative, academia and industry thought leaders across communications and Network Equipment Providers(NEP) industries worldwide, the company said in the exchange filing.

As a part of its strategic 5G initiative, Wipro is investing significantly in the creation of a TIP-based blueprint for a 5G MNO reference architecture and a next generation 5G operational model. Adding to it, Wipro's collaboration with TIP will also leverage its Engineering NXT offerings, enabling innovation at scale to build products, platforms and wireless technologies for 500+ clients across multiple industries.

Commenting on the development, Sanjay Bhartiya, Vice President, Industrial & Engineering Services, Wipro said, "With over 25 years of experience in Telecom Product and Solution engineering, Wipro has been a prominent implementation partner for leading Telecommunications and Communication Service Providers and Network Equipment Providers...Working within TIP, we will be able to deliver the next generation wireless solutions that will have the potential to revolutionize the wireless industry."

In 2018, Wipro created its 5G engineering practice and started engaging with customers, research partners, academia, NEPs and CSPs. A 5G lab was set up in Bangalore to incubate some of the potential use cases of 5G. Wipro's 5G labs will be extended throughout 2020 globally, said the company, adding that it has strong IP in the telecom vertical with 173 patents (13 being 5G-related).

Shares of Wipro ended 1.4% lower at Rs 252.75 on the BSE.

