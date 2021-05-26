Xiaomi's Q1 revenue soars 55% to $12 bn

Business Today
Revenue rose to 76.88 billion yuan ($12 billion) in the quarter ended March 31, from 49.70 billion yuan a year earlier

Reuters | May 26, 2021
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp reported first-quarter revenue growth of 55% on Wednesday, above analyst expectations, as it nabbed market share from one-time market leader Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.

Revenue rose to 76.88 billion yuan ($12 billion) in the quarter ended March 31, from 49.70 billion yuan a year earlier. Analysts expected revenue of 74.5 billion yen, according to Refinitiv data.

Adjusted net profit rose 164% to 6.1 billion yuan, versus market estimates of 3.97 billion yuan.

