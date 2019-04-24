2019 Lok Sabha election: Sadhvi Pragya declares precious items worth Rs 2.54 lakh, total assets of Rs 4.44 lakh

BJP candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat Pragya Thakur Singh has declared items made from precious metals worth Rs 2.54 lakh while filing her nomination. In the affidavit accompanying her nomination, Sadhvi Pragya, as she is popularly known, declared movable assets amounting to more than Rs 4.44 lakh.

In the affidavit, Sadhvi Pragya declared several silver utensils, as well as silver and gold ornaments. She also listed a silver-coated brick, weighing 150 gram with the name of Lord Ram inscribed on it, among her possessions. As per her affidavit, Thakur has Rs 90,000 cash in hand. She also mentioned two savings accounts with Rs 88,824 and Rs 11,000 in them.

Notably, Thakur did not declare any means of income, immovable assets or vehicles in the affidavit. In the affidavit, she did not mention any investments or loans either.

Thakur mentioned in the affidavit that she has been named in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast. She said that she was booked on allegations of murder, attempted murder and acts of terror. The Bombay High Court had granted her bail last year on health grounds.

BJP has fielded Sadhvi Pragya from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency against Congress candidate Digvijay Singh. The party has drawn flak for fielding Thakur who is one of the prime accused in the Malegaon blast case.

Earlier today, a special NIA court in Mumbai rejected a plea seeking to bar Sadhvi Pragya from contesting in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The court turned down the application by the father of one of the Malegaon blast victims on grounds that it had not granted the bail and is not the suitable forum for such a plea.

