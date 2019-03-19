Business Today

2019 Lok Sabha polls LIVE updates: What have you done in five years, Priyanka Gandhi poses question to Modi govt

The Congress party has fielded Abhijit Mukherjee, son of former President Pranab Mukherjee, from the Jangipur Lok Sabha consituency in West Bengal.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has arrived at Bhadohi.

Congress has released the fifth list of its candidates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. This list includes 22 contenders from Andhra Pradesh, 11 from West Bengal, eight from Telangana, six from Odisha and five from Assam. Candidates for the three remaining seats from Uttar Pradesh have also been declared.

11:45 am: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi reaches Bhadohi, offers prayers at Sita Samahit Sthal.


11:42 am: "'What did they do in 70 years?' argument also has an expiry date. Now they (BJP) should tell what they have done in their five years when they are in power," said Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

09:50 am: Most of the Congress leaders believe that the party should ally with AAP, says party's PC Chacko. Rahul Gandhi will decide on this matter in a few days.

09:45 am: Congress likely to field Manish Khanduri from Pauri Garhwal, a Lok Sabha seat currently held by his father and BJP leader BC Khanduri. Although his candidature has not been declared yet, speculations in the political circle do point in this direction. The Congress party is expected to release the list of its candidates for Uttarakhand soon.

09:34 am: The Election Commission of India will meet social media representatives to discuss the nature of content on social media platforms, in view of the Model Code of Conduct.

09:00 am: Andhra Pradesh police conducts flag march to advocate for free and fair 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

08:40 am: Jana Sena Party has released names of one candidate for 2019 Lok Sabha polls and 13 for state assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh.

08:35 am: Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh D Sharma takes says Priyanka Gandhi's 'Boat Yatra' is only for votes.

08:30 am: Telegu Desham Party has released list of 25 candidates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. It has also released a list of 36 candidates for upcoming state assembly polls

08:30 am: 4 FIRs have been registered against political parties, says Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh.

