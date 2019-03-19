2019 Lok Sabha polls LIVE updates: What have you done in five years, Priyanka Gandhi poses question to Modi govt

Congress has released the fifth list of its candidates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. This list includes 22 contenders from Andhra Pradesh, 11 from West Bengal, eight from Telangana, six from Odisha and five from Assam. Candidates for the three remaining seats from Uttar Pradesh have also been declared.

The Congress party has fielded Abhijit Mukherjee, son of former President Pranab Mukherjee, from the Jangipur Lok Sabha consituency in West Bengal.

11:45 am: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi reaches Bhadohi, offers prayers at Sita Samahit Sthal.





Congress General Secretary UP-East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offers prayers at Sita Samahit Sthal in Bhadohi. pic.twitter.com/cb5gDN4bnl â ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 19, 2019

11:42 am: "'What did they do in 70 years?' argument also has an expiry date. Now they (BJP) should tell what they have done in their five years when they are in power," said Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

Congress General Secretary UP-East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Bhadohi: 'What did they do in 70 years?' argument also has an expiry date. Now they (BJP) should tell what they have done in their five years when they are in power. pic.twitter.com/VEYgPsDh4Q â ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 19, 2019

09:50 am: Most of the Congress leaders believe that the party should ally with AAP, says party's PC Chacko. Rahul Gandhi will decide on this matter in a few days.

PC Chacko, Congress: Our president Rahul Gandhi will take decision in few days time, & the policy of our party as decided by working committee is to go for alliance with the parties who are opposed to BJP. I hope Delhi leaders will also follow this policy decision of the Congress https://t.co/HeOZiG5llf â ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2019

09:45 am: Congress likely to field Manish Khanduri from Pauri Garhwal, a Lok Sabha seat currently held by his father and BJP leader BC Khanduri. Although his candidature has not been declared yet, speculations in the political circle do point in this direction. The Congress party is expected to release the list of its candidates for Uttarakhand soon.

09:34 am: The Election Commission of India will meet social media representatives to discuss the nature of content on social media platforms, in view of the Model Code of Conduct.

Election Commission to meet social media representatives today to discuss various social media content, especially after Model Code of Conduct came into force ahead of #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/hmK2kE6awf â ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2019

09:00 am: Andhra Pradesh police conducts flag march to advocate for free and fair 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Ahead of LS polls, AP police conduct flag march to advocate for free and fair elections



Read @ANI Story| https://t.co/rLCvxyrlIFpic.twitter.com/n8HO56cWt4 â ANI Digital (@ani_digital) March 19, 2019

08:40 am: Jana Sena Party has released names of one candidate for 2019 Lok Sabha polls and 13 for state assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh.

08:35 am: Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh D Sharma takes says Priyanka Gandhi's 'Boat Yatra' is only for votes.

Dy CM D Sharma on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: Had it been old times,they would've been called a 'Rajgharana'. They come during elections, have picnic, go back&return after 5 yrs. 'Boat yatra' is only for votes. Inki boat yatra mein khot pehle hi inke sehyogiyon ne darsha diya. (18.03) pic.twitter.com/caOcWJkIiC â ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 19, 2019

08:30 am: Telegu Desham Party has released list of 25 candidates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. It has also released a list of 36 candidates for upcoming state assembly polls

The party has also released list of 25 candidates for the upcoming #LokSabhaElections2019 . Ashok Gajapathi Raju to contest from Vizianagaram, Kesineni Srinivas from Vijayawada, Galla Jayadev from Guntur and N Sivaprasad from Chittoor. https://t.co/1HPQKs7KWv â ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2019

Andhra Pradesh: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) releases third list of 36 candidates for the upcoming elections to the state legislative assembly. The polling will be held on 11 April. pic.twitter.com/dHuU6fnRfR â ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2019

08:30 am: 4 FIRs have been registered against political parties, says Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh.