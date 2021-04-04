22 soldiers killed, 31 injured during encounter with Naxals along Sukma-Bijapur border

Twenty-two jawans were killed and 31 were injured on Saturday in an encounter with Naxals in Chattisgarh. Security forces in Chhattisgarh had launched an operation along the Sukma-Bikapur border. This led to an intense face-off with Maoist forces. Twenty-two jawans lost their lives while one soldier is still missing.

CPRF Director-General Kuldiep Singh reached Chhattisgarh on Sunday morning to take stock of the situation, according to India Today TV.

Officials have stated that 24 jawans were admitted to the Bijapur hospital. While at least seven jawans were referred to a Raipur hospital.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to express his condolences for the families of the fallen soldiers. He wrote, "I bow to the sacrifices of our brave security personnel martyred while fighting Maoists in Chhattisgarh. Nation will never forget their valour. My condolences are with their families. We will continue our fight against these enemies of peace & progress. May injured recover soon."

I bow to the sacrifices of our brave security personnel martyred while fighting Maoists in Chhattisgarh. Nation will never forget their valour. My condolences are with their families. We will continue our fight against these enemies of peace & progress. May injured recover soon. - Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 4, 2021

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had wished the injured jawans a speedy recovery and also expressed condolences for the families of the soldiers who died in the encounter. "My thoughts are with the families of those martyred while fighting Maoists in Chhattisgarh," the PM had said in a tweet.

The bodies of two Commando Battalions for Resolute Action (CoBRA) jawans were recovered on Saturday. One of the jawans that died in the encounter belonged to the CoBRA unit while the other was a part of the Bastariya Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Bodies of three other jawans are yet to be recovered. The three jawans were enlisted with the District Reserve Guard (DRG).

Inspector-General of Police (Bastar) P Sunderraj has stated that at least nine Naxals lost their lives during the encounter with the Indian forces which lasted for three hours. Among the Naxals killed in the encounter was a Maoist woman. While security forces themselves have estimated that over 15 Maoists were killed in the encounter.

Tribute was paid to the fallen CPRF Jawans at the forces' Jagdalpur camp on Sunday morning.

