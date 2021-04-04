India records 93,249 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hrs; highest since Sept 19

India recorded 93,249 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, the highest single-day rise so far this year. This took the total coronavirus cases in the country to over 1.24 crore. This is the highest daily rise since September 19, when 93,337 fresh cases were recorded.

Death toll climbed to 1,64,623 on Sunday with 513 new fatalities, the ministry data showed. Total recoveries in India is over 1.16 crore, while case fatality rate stands at 1.32 per cent.

Coronavirus cases have continued to increase for the 25th day in a row. India has 6,91,597 active cases. Recovery rate has dropped to 93.14 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 24,81,25,908 samples had been tested up to April 3 with 11,66,716 being tested on Saturday.

As for the vaccination drive, India has administered 7,59,79,651 doses, out of which 6,57,39,470 have been the first dose, while 1,02,40,181 have been the second dose. India administered 27,38,972 shots on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Centre has asked states and union territories to stop fresh registrations of healthcare and frontline workers for COVID-19 vaccination. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter said that registration of candidates over 45 years of age will continue on Co-WIN portal.

Also read: Delhi seeing '4th wave' of coronavirus, no lockdown plans yet, says Kejriwal

Also read: India races past US in daily COVID-19 cases