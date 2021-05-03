24 patients die at hospital in Karnataka due to oxygen shortage

In an incident that took place in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district on Sunday night, as many as 24 patients, including coronavirus patients died at a hospital due lack of oxygen shortage. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has ordered officials to inquire into the incident.

District Incharge Minister Suresh Kumar said that they are waiting for the death audit report. He said, "Strict action will be taken against those who are responsible for the shortage of oxygen supply to the hospital."

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar called the incident unfortunate in an interview with India Today TV. "What happened in Chamarajanagar is an unfortunate incident. I have discussed this matter with the CM. I am heading to Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar. I will find out how the deaths took place. And all the issues they are facing," he said.

As oxygen cylinders that were supposed to come from Ballari did not reach the hospital due to a delay in supply, around 250 cylinders were sent to the Chamarajanagar hospital from Mysuru in the middle of the night.

The government has come under fire after the Chamarajanagar incident. This comes amid a shortage of oxygen in the country as cases continue to rise.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "Died or Killed? My heartfelt condolences to their families. How much more suffering before the 'system' wakes up?"

This is not the first such incident to take place. Two weeks ago, 25 coronavirus patients had died at Jaipur Golden Hospital and 25 patients at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital due to the shortage of oxygen. Hospitals have taken to social media to seek oxygen supply from the Centre as cases increase and oxygen supply decreases.

