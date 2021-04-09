6 employees at KGMU vice chancellor's office test COVID-19 positive despite vaccination

Six employees at Lucknow's King George's Medical University (KGMU) vice chancellor's office have tested positive for COVID-19 even after receiving both shots of the coronavirus vaccine. All of them are on non-medical posts.

Over the last three days, as many as 39 doctors including the vice chancellor Lieutenant General (Retired) Dr Bipin Puri and medical superintendent Professor D Himanshu have tested positive for the infection. Infected doctors include 20 from the general surgery department, 9 from urology department and 3 from department of medicine.

A senior KGMU doctor said, "In the last 3 days, 39 doctors of KGMU have tested positive for COVID-19. Both the vice-chancellor and medical superintendent have got both the doses of anti-COVID vaccine."

The hospital's spokesperson Dr Sudhir Singh said that the administration is taking all the necessary precautions to stem COVID-19 spread.

Dr Singh said, "The administration of the KGMU is extremely serious to stop the spread of infection and in this regard, screening has already started. The administration is making every effort to stop the infection in the initial stage itself."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has reported 31,987 active COVID-19 cases with 4,478 new infections in the last 24 hours. India's most populous state has reported more than 6.04 lakh recoveries, with 1,484 people getting discharged on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 death toll has reached 8,964 with 40 deaths in the last 24 hours.

More than 81.45 lakh people have been inoculated against COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh as of April 9, i.e., Friday. Of these, more than 69.51 lakh people received the first dose whereas more than 11.93 lakh got the second dose of the life-saving jab.

Edited with PTI inputs; by Mehak Agarwal

