Night curfew in UP's Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur and Prayagraj; weekend lockdown in MP

In the wake of the current coronavirus situation in the country, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have also imposed night curfew and weekend lockdowns. The Uttar Pradesh government decided to impose night curfew in four cities-- Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, and Prayagraj from Thursday. In Lucknow and Varanasi, night curfew will be applicable from 9 pm to 6 am. Night curfew will be imposed in areas under the Lucknow Municipal Corporation till April 16. And, in Varanasi, it will be for a week.

In Prayagraj and Kanpur, night curfew will start from 10 pm. The night curfew will continue till 8 am in Prayagraj, and in Kanpur till 6 am. In Kanpur, the curfew will be imposed till April 30, Friday, whereas in Prayagraj it will be remain in place till further notice, the district magistrate said.

According to state health department data, Lucknow reported 1,333 COVID-19 cases, Prayagraj (811), Varanasi (593), and Kanpur (300) in the past 24 hours. The aforementioned cities reported a total of 17 coronavirus-related deaths in the span of 24 hours, the UP health department added.

Additionally, the Madhya Pradesh government imposed weekend lockdown in all urban areas of all districts till further orders. The lockdown will be enforced in all cities of MP from 6 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday.

In MP's Chhindwara district the state government has decided to impose a complete lockdown from tonight at 8 pm till the next seven days. In Shajapur city too, there will be a complete lockdown for the next two days from 8 pm tonight.

Further, the MP government has also decided to impose a night curfew in urban areas from 10 pm to 6 am from April 8 till further orders. Besides, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed all the government offices of the state to work five days a week (Monday to Friday) from 10 am to 6 pm for the next three months.

On Wednesday, MP reported 4,043 new cases of coronavirus, taking its tally to 3,18,014, while 13 fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,086, as per official data.

Night Curfew in Uttar Pradesh:

Prayagraj: (10 pm to 8 am) till further notice

(10 pm to 8 am) till further notice Kanpur: (10 pm to 6 am) till April 30

(10 pm to 6 am) till April 30 Lucknow: (9 pm to 6 am) till April 16

(9 pm to 6 am) till April 16 Varanasi: (9 pm to morning) till April 15

Night curfew and lockdown in Madhya Pradesh:

Weekend lockdown in all MP cities (from 6 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday) till further orders

Night curfew in all MP cities (10 pm to 6 am) till further orders

Complete lockfown in Chhindwara (from April 8 to April 15)

Complete lockfown in Shajapur city (from April 8 to April 10)

