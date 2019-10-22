7th Pay Commission: Modi govt makes big announcement for J&K, Ladakh; 4.5 lakh employees to benefit

In a big announcement, the Modi government has said all government employees of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will get financial facilities as per the 7th Pay Commission's recommendations from October 31. The decision will help over 4.5 lakh government employees of these UTs. The government will bear around Rs 4,800 crore worth of cost due to the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission in the UTs.

"Union Home Ministry has issued orders in this regard. The move will benefit 4.5 lakh government employees, who are working in the existing state of Jammu & Kashmir, and will become the employees of UT of Jammu & Kashmir and UT of Ladakh from 31st October 2019," a government statement said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also approved the proposal to pay all other allowances, including children education allowance, transport allowance, LTC, fixed medical allowance, to these employees, the government stated.

"The annual financial implication of 7th CPC allowances like children education allowance, hostel allowance, transport allowance, LTC, fixed medical allowance etc. in respect of 4.5 lakh Government employees of existing State of Jammu & Kashmir shall be Rs 4800 crore tentatively," said the statement.

The Modi government had passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, in Parliament in August, and had announced that all the financial facilities that are being given to the employees of other UTs -- as per the recommendations of 7th Central Pay Commission -- will soon be extended to the employees of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

